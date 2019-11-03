|
|
GAMBLE, SR.,
EDWIN HOWARD
Edwin Howard Gamble, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 68. He was born August 8, 1951, in Martinsville, VA, to Stanley Gamble and late Jeannie Roach Gamble. He graduated in 1969 from Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro, VA, and graduated in 1970 from Virginia Computer College. He entered into the Air Force in 1970 and continued service for eight years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Sherri) Gamble of Ocala, FL; his son, Edwin (Eddie) Gamble, Jr., married to Renee Gamble; his daughter, Joyce Chandler married to Michael (Mikey) Chandler; his seven grandchildren, in order by age, Kailaigh Puckett, Brittany Nunn, Austin Stevens, Steven Gamble, Justin Stevens, Christopher Gamble, and Skyler Chandler; his two brothers, Sam Gamble married to Dorie Gamble, and George Gamble married to Angie Gamble; and his two great-grandchildren, Hayden Puckett and Emma Nunn.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Nov. 3, 2019