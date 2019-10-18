|
|
GEORGE,
JAMES RAYMOND
James R. George, 74, went home to be with his Savior on October 12, 2019 in Ocala, FL. He was a Vietnam army veteran and an avid Bible scholar. An entrepreneur and hard-working telecommunications business owner, he was a humble man daily digging ditches beside his employees. A selfless giver, Jim was most known for his love of others. He always had an infectious smile and loved to make people laugh. A man of deep faith who taught Sunday school at his church of 35 years, Jim loved gospel hymns and to tell others about his Lord.
Survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda; and his daughters, Amanda Coker, Melissa George, and Jennifer George; as well as his three grandchildren; Eliott and Zoe Coker and Skylar George.
Services will be held on October 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Trinity Baptist Church with viewing prior at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019