GILLINGS, SR.,
EARL STANDLEY 90
Mr. Earl S. Gillings, Sr., a lifetime resident of Ocala, answered his final call to his Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. He was a husband, father, grandfather, Army veteran, and friend to many!
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Lillie Gillings; sons, Standley Gillings, Sr., Vincent Gillings, Sr., John Gillings, Kevin Gadson, Keith Akins, Earl Bannerman, and Dexter Jones; stepson, Millard 'Bo' Davis; daughters, Nancy G. Green, Connie G. Greene, Katie G. Wesley, Wanda G. Morgan, Earline G. Pridgeon (deceased), Gwen Williams, and Nadine Owens; stepdaughters, Pat Collins and Bernadine Burton; sisters, Doretha Harvey and Gladalia Griffin; many loving grands and great grands.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 1:00, New St. John Baptist, 2251 NW 2nd St. Ocala. Public visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 5-7 pm, Mt. Calvary Baptist, 5000 SW College Rd. Ocala. The immediate family will meet at the home of Carlos and Connie Greene, 2602 NW 21 St. Ocala on Saturday, 12:30 to form the procession. Flowers may be sent to O. B. Samuel Funeral Home, 352-528-3292, 21 S.E. 10th St. Williston, FL, Friday, 9 am-5 pm, and to the church on Saturday. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Suggested florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512- 9619.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019