|
|
GLEASON, SR.,
DON OLIVER
Don Oliver Gleason, Sr. of Oxford, Mississippi passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Greenwood, Mississippi, he was the son of John H. and Betty Caperton (Eastland) Gleason of Doddsville, in Sunflower County.
Don Gleason graduated from Ruleville High School and the University of Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Secret Service on presidential protection detail and later returned to the University of the Mississippi School of Law to complete his J.D. degree. He practiced law in Greenville, Mississippi and later in Ocala, Florida. In Washington County, Mississippi he served as a City Judge and was elected to the position of County Prosecutor. After retirement, he returned to Oxford, Mississippi where he earned his real estate license and enjoyed working with the Tommy Morgan Inc., Realtors in Oxford.
Mr. Gleason is survived by his wife of 51 years, Claudia (Lynn) Gleason; his two daughters, Patricia Gleason Barrios and Anne Gleason Pitts, both of Oxford; and his son, Jon Hunter Gleason (Liz) of Ocean Springs. He was a devoted Papa to his grandchildren, Emory Barrios of Oxford, and Kalin, Jon Oliver and Maddie Gleason, of Ocean Springs.
He was preceded in death by his son, Don Oliver (Skip) Gleason, Jr.; and by two sons-in-law, Billy A. Barrios and James E. Pitts; his parents; his sister, Bettye Faye Gleason Williams; and his brother, John (Jack) Eastland Gleason.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the philanthropies important in Mr. Gleason's life: The Skip Gleason Memorial Fund at The University of Mississippi Foundation, the , The , or a .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019