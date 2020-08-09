GOETZ,

ROSSETTA ANNA KOHL

Rossetta Anna Kohl Goetz, 98, born September 17, 1921 in Germantown, Wisconsin to Michael Kohl and Kunigunda Steger Kohl, passed away in Ocala, Florida July 19, 2020.

She was a member of the Our Lady Of The Springs Catholic Church in Ocala, Florida. Mom loved to travel, especially back to her home state of Wisconsin, She loved to play cards and bingo and supported many charities. Mom was also very fond of beagles. She was a very loving and strong supporter of her family. And she never stopped being a mom, even as she aged. She would be quick to remind you that she was still the mom. Her favorite prayer was the 'Our Father.' Her prayer book was very worn, Her favorite line was God is trying to tell us something. Until we meet again mom you will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death on January 12, 1989 by her husband of 48 years, Lester Goetz; and her son, Ronald Goetz August 25, 2013; her parents, Michael (1939) Kunigunda (1969); sister, Dorothy Kohl Wagner (2005); and brother Elmer (1927).

Rossetta is survived by daughter, Virginia Goetz Pearson; son, Michael Alan Goetz (Kristine); daughter-in-law, Eula Goetz; grandchildren, Susan Pearson McKeever (Scott), Allen Owens, Cynthia Goetz Way (Anthony), Ronnie Goetz; plus eight great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

Please join the Goetz family for a Service of Remembrance, that will be held graveside, 12 Noon, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34474, (352) 237-2212, with Father Justin Vakko Kannamparabil officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Rossetta's name to Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, Illinois or Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando, Florida TV ministry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store