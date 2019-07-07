Home

GOODWIN,
KAZUKO (GOEKU)
Mrs. Kazuko (Goeku) Goodwin departed this life on July 2, 2019 while under care at Hospice of Marion County. Kazuko was born in Okinawa, Japan and lived there until meeting and marrying her husband, Michael, 49 years ago. Kazuko loved to sew, knit, crochet, do macrame, make tamari balls, do jigsaw puzzles, and try to learn new skills on the internet. She most enjoyed giving her creations away to friends and family.
Kazuko is survived by her husband, Michael and (in the U.S.); brother-in-law, Kevin (Kathy) Goodwin; and sisters-in-law, Karen Delaney, Sharon Goodwin, and Betsy Goodwin; plus many nieces and nephews. She is also survived (in Japan) by brothers, Choko Goeku, Chosho (Emi) Goeku, Chosei (Kazumi) Goeku, Choken (Junko) Goeku, Chokun (Noriko) Goeku; and sisters, Tomiko (Nobuichi) Matayoshi and Hideko (Masioshi) Ikei; along with many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no services and her ashes will be dispersed into the Pacific Ocean at a later date. This is so that she will be able to 'touch the two countries I love'. Also, per her wishes, no flowers, but donations to either the Marion Humane Society or Hospice of Marion County are appreciated.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 7 to July 8, 2019
