GRAHAM,
CAROL ANN PARSONS
APRIL 8, 1944 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019
Wife, mother, and grandmother extraordinaire, Carol gave cancer a good fight, but unfortunately it was too much for her. It is very difficult to realize she is no longer physically with us.
She is succeeded by husband, Frank; daughter, Laura Slogar (John); and grandchildren, Stephen, Jenny and Erin; daughter, Joannie Ganglehoff (Joel); and grandchildren, Julia, Jacob and Janelle; son, Robert Lease, Jr. (Jessie); and granddaughter, Anna.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Alexis and Mabel (Hamilton) Parsons; sister, Mary Ellen Conger; and brother, Mark Parsons.
After a stint on the staff at Community College of Florida, Carol had a career as a real estate agent and broker.
She loved too travel and her ashes will be freed to the winds atop the Zugspitz, the highest mountain in Germany.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019