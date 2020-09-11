GROAT,

LORRAINE (MASON)

1931 - 2020

Lorraine (Mason) Groat, age 89, of Lansing, NY died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Canandaigua, NY. Born to Stanley W. Mason and Ruth (Dunbar) Mason, on April 16, 1931 in the Town of Reading, NY. Lorraine lived most of her young life in Burdett and Watkins Glen, NY, attending schools there.

She married the love of her life and soul mate, Howard L. Groat, March 4, 1949 and moved to Lansing, NY in 1958. They spent 55 wonderful years together, until Howard died August 26, 2004.

Lorraine enjoyed singing in the Watkins Glen Methodist Church choir when she was younger and at Fort Douglas Baptist Church, FL in later years. She enjoyed visiting cherished friends at Ocala West UMC during her last two winters. Throughout her life she sang, played guitar, violin, organ and piano. She enjoyed singing to people to cheer them up and comfort them.

She was a member of the Lansing United Methodist Church for over 50 years, loved working on their Spring and Fall Rummage Sale, in the Specialty Room. Also, making the Peanut Brittle with the other ladies, for the Sale. She became an expert and made it at home for Christmas Gifts as well. She had many lifelong friends with shared memories from LUMC.

Lorraine worked for Tompkins Trust Company, Ithaca, NY starting September 1960 in the Bookkeeping Department and retired as a Commercial Loan Clerk in 1986 after 26 years. She especially enjoyed her years at the Triphammer Office as Teller, 1963 to 1973. She was also an officer of the American Institute of Banking (AIB) New York Chapter. During that time, she suffered a brain aneurism at the age of 43. In January of that year, she was in a coma, but her great faith and determination helped her recover, learn to walk, talk, read and write all over again. She returned to work in her same job in October of that year. Her doctors called her their 'miracle girl.'

Lorraine and Howard enjoyed 25 years collecting, refinishing, and working with Antiques. They did many shows, from as far north as Messina and Clayton, NY to south in Allentown, PA. They managed the Groats Country Antiques in The Lodge at Bakers Acres, North Lansing, NY from 1993 until 2007. This was a family hobby handed down from each generation starting with Howard's grandfather and grandmother, on down to their grandson Paul.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard L. Groat; her daughter, Debra; and son-in-law, James Kastenhuber; sisters, Sheila (McNeil) Cartwright, Shirley; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Mapes Sr., Gary Palmer; step-father, George McNeil; step-mother, Lora Mason; mother-in-law, Hazel (Wood) Groat; father-in-law, LeRoy Groat; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie (Groat) Bernard Toner; and great-grandson, Calogero Cassetta.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Groat) John Whitenton Ocala, FL; grandson, Paul and Heather (Krouse) Lucas; great-grandchildren, Grace and Matthew Lucas, Canandaigua, NY; granddaughter, Julie Lucas; great-granddaughters, Mia and Reese Hush, great granddaughter, Kiara (Love) Anthony Cassetta; great-great granddaughter, Lucia Cassetta; sister, Colleen (McNeil) Palmer; sister, Sharon (Mason) Peppard; brother, Charles Mason; brother-in-law, Floyd Cartwright; many fond nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



