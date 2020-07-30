1/
GROSS
GROSS,
SEARL ADOLPHUS, 53
Mr. Searl Adolphus Gross was born in Orange Lake, FL on October 21, 1966, to the late, Serrell Gross and Mildred Gross. He resided in his early childhood in Boardman, FL, and attended school at North Marion High School. Searl departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.
He leaves to cherish memories son, Jermaine Meckel of Gainesville, FL; sister, Sylvia (Tyrone) Wilson of Flemington, FL; brother, Sewell (Jemeshia) Gross of Johnson, FL; sister, Shunetra (James) Gross of Williston, FL; aunt, Ernestine Stokes of Gainesville, FL; uncle, Alvin Stokes of Orange Lake, FL; and one grandchild, Kayden Meckel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Searl Gross will be held at Broadman Community (Graveside) Cemetery, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
