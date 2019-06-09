|
|
GUNN,
MARY BOWEN WILKINSON
Mary Bowen Wilkinson Gunn, 94, of Ocala, FL (formerly Falling Waters, WV; Hyattsville, MD and Washington, D.C.). died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home after an extended illness.
Mary is survived by her children, Sylvia (Larry) Switts of Ocala, FL, Sheila (David) Neely of Prescott, AZ, Bill (Ellen) Wilkinson of Spring Hill, FL, Margie (Bill) Fleming of Riva, MD, Jamie (Mary) Wilkinson of Huntingtown, MD, Jacqui (Jeff) Hoffman of Independence, MO; and her beloved 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Her loving family includes her niece, Jeanette (Godfrey) Ward; and nephew, Ernie (Dot) Bowen and his children and grandchildren of Wigan, England; Georgia (Jim) McCauley of Kansas City, MO, and her children and grandchildren, Larry (Dorcas) Wilkinson of Cascade, CO, and his children and grandchildren; and the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of M. John Gunn.
Mary was born on Christmas Day, 1924, in Wigan, Lancashire, England, to Thomas and Catherine Bowen. She loved her family and loved school, telling stories of perfect attendance. To do her part in the war effort, she joined the Women's Land Army. It was during this service she met and married a U.S. GI, James D. Wilkinson, and came over on the Queen Mary Bride Ship in 1946. James preceded her in death in 1987. She was blessed with a second marriage to M. John Gunn and was thrilled by how her family multiplied. John preceded her in death in 1995. A devout Christian, Mary was active in her church, The Community of Christ, for nearly three-quarters of a century. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at The Ocala Community of Christ, 2402 NE 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34470, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 4:00 pm. The family suggests that memorials be sent to The Ocala Community of Christ. Go to www.crevassesimplecremation.com to share your thoughts with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 9 to June 10, 2019