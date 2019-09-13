Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services
706 Sw Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 840-0611
Resources
More Obituaries for HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAMILTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAMILTON Obituary
HAMILTON,
RODDUE DENTON
Roddue Denton Hamilton, 69, passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1950, in Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine, Jamaica. Roddue retired from Pall Pneumatics/SPC Flair Corporation in 2016, after thirty years as an Electrical Engineer.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Pusey Hamilton; five children, Jacqueline Hamilton, Sheryll Hamilton, Patricia Hamilton, Roddue DJ Hamilton (Shandra), Jonathan JT Hamilton (Latoya); two grandsons; five siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing 10 am-11 am; Services start at 11 am, Sunday September 15, 2019. Arrangements Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471 Emerson Brown, Funeral Director F.L. Brown Executive Director (352) 840-0611.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now