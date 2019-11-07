|
HANKINSON,
SHIRLEY EGGERS
Ocala - Shirley Eggers Hankinson, 92, entered the kingdom of God on October 28, 2019, joining her husband, John H. Hankinson Sr. (Deceased - 2007) and son, John (Deceased - 2017). Shirley, daughter of Henry and Margaret Eggers, was born on July 30, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey and lived in Marion County for over 67 years.
She was blessed with four children, John Hankinson - deceased (Gail) of Tallahassee; Jimmy Hankinson (Allison) of Tallahassee, Margaret Spontak (Vince) of St. Petersburg/Ocala, and Mary Dingman (Russell) of Ocala. She had a wonderful relationship with each of her eight grandchildren, Clay Hankinson, Marnie Watson, Jenny Slocum, Christopher Dingman, Rusty Dingman, Michael Spontak, John H. Hankinson V and Sam Hankinson, and was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two brothers, Arthur Eggers (Donna) of St. Petersburg, FL and Henry Eggers of Panama City, FL.
Her sister, Eileen Siverson preceded her in death.
Shirley served approximately 37 years in the Marion County Public Schools, as a math teacher, and later as district-wide math coordinator and staff development director. During her career, she was president of the Marion Education Assoc., negotiating for improved teacher salaries. She also served as treasurer of Church without Walls, providing ministry to juveniles in detention or prison. She identified the first grant to help launch the Silver River Museum. Shirley enjoyed playing bridge with dear friends and was close with many of the neighbors in the Highlands, where she lived for 63 years. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.
Shirley died peacefully at her home under the care of her daughter, Mary Dingman and caregiver, Connie Cipriani.
A mass will be held on November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th St., Ocala, FL, 34471, Ocala. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Marion County Children's Alliance (P.O. Box 3862, Ocala, FL 34478) for the Juvenile Detention Education Center or your .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019