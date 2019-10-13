Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Henningsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. "Dick" Henningsen Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. "Dick" Henningsen Sr. Obituary
HENNINGSEN,
FRANK 'DICK' R.
Ocala - Frank 'Dick' R. Henningsen, Sr., 93, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to Fred and Leoneade Henningsen. Frank's hobbies included woodworking, marksmanship and reading. He served as a gunner's mate in the US Navy during WW II. Frank also served in the US Naval Reserves for 43 years, achieving the final rank of Chief Petty Officer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elda Henningsen; daughter, Patty O' Gorman (John); son, Rick Henningsen; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at the Henningsen home in Ocala on Saturday, Nov 2nd from 11:30 - 1:00 pm, lunch provided. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now