HERRICK,

EVELYN (PROEFROCK)

Evelyn (Proefrock) Herrick went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2020. Evelyn was born March 1925 in Altamont Illinois to Albert and Martha (Brauer) Proefrock. Evelyn eloped with Richard Herrick in 1944. They moved to an off-base apartment above a bar. Despite living most of her life in Ohio and Florida, Aunt Evie remained a farm girl at heart. Being raised during the depression, her father had to sell a calf to pay for appendectomy. Evie and Dick's love of camping and quilts kept them busy for 69 years. They helped Ascension Lutheran friends make hundreds of quilts for the Lutheran World Relief.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Herrick; and son, Larry.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Fitt; grandchildren, Traci, Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

Services to be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell immediately following services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store