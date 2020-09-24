HOESMAN,

DELORIS 'JEAN' 86

Jean left us on September 6, 2020 to join our Heavenly Father. Born on July 17, 1934 in Sullivan, Indian to Orval and Opal Arnett. Her career was in nursing and had worked at MRMC, Ocala Regional, Lake Memorial and finished up her career in home health care. She had a fierce love for people and animals. She always had at least one horse, dog and cat.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie (1983); her son, Billy (2001); her parents; sister; and her four brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Novak, Rhonda (Robert) Lacy; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and two great, great grandsons.

Service will be held graveside on September 26, 2020 at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.



