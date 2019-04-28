Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Weirsdale, FL
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Weirsdale, FL
Emma May Hollingsworth Obituary
HOLLINGSWORTH,
EMMA MAY
Macon, GA - Emma May Hollingsworth, 86, passed away April 25, 2019. She was born September 13, 1932, in Spokane, Washington, to Alize Johnson and Pearl Johnson.
She lived in Marion County, FL for 84 years and was a Marion County School Bus Driver for over 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Weirsdale for 82 years and now is a member of Inaha Baptist Church, Inaha, GA.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William F Hollingsworth 'Junior'; daughters, Patricia Lynn Hendershotand Rhonda Sue Meadows; and great-granddaughter, Lindsey Marie. She is survived by her son William Reginald Hollingsworth 'Regie' (Marcia); daughter, Rose Marie Lindsey (Tim); seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchilden.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church Weirsdale, FL with Pastor Bruce DeVoe officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Weirdale, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
