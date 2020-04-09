|
|
HUGHES,
LEONARD 'BILLY', 76
Leonard 'Billy' Hughes was born on April 10, 1943 to the late Edward Hughes and Leola Wilson. On Monday, April 6, 2020 the owner of 'Never Late Trucking' loaded his last rig bound for heaven. He was a graduate of Fessenden Academy Class of 1963. He enjoyed watching sports, spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Hughes leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Darryl (Priscilla), Michael, and Antoine (Melody); one daughter, Danyelle; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475 from 1:00pm until 7:00pm. The family will have a private service at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020