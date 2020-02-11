|
INGRAM,
MARLIN HUBERT 'BERT'
Marlin Hubert 'Bert' Ingram, 72, of Bostwick, passed from this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. He was raised in Ocala and had lived in Putnam County since 1982. Bert had worked as a long-distance truck driver for 52 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on old muscle cars, riding motorcycles, camping and mud-bogging. Bert also enjoyed cookouts and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Carrie Mae Eilbeck; sister, Betty Jean Balchom; brother, Ivan J. Eilbeck, Jr.; aunt, Jean Davidson; and granddaughter, Priscilla Malinak.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Juanita Ingram of Bostwick; children, Dennis Menshouse and Mandy Ingram both of Ocala, Angela Dunn (Stuart) of Windemere, Tina McFadden of Fayetteville, NC, Beth and Clayton Connor both of Palatka and Carrie Clough (A.J.) of Fayetteville, NC, brothers, Phillip Hales and Ronald and Donald Oswald (Blanche) all of Ocala; sister, Lisa Aeschliman (Zane) of Ocala; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Bro. Joey Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in DeCoy Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations may be made to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Bert's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020