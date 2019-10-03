Home

JACKSON, JR.,
JOHN WESLEY
Flemington - John Wesley Jackson, Jr., 83, passed away on September 30, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Jackson will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00am at Woodlawn Place Church of Christ, 1921 N.E. 35th Street, Ocala, Florida. Minister Johnny Moore will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be on Friday from 12pm until 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Jackson's residence, 10120 W. Hwy 318, Reddick, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
