Michael Anthony Jackson
JACKSON,
MICHAEL ANTHONY
Michael Anthony Jackson (MJG), 46, laborer, Ocala, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Michael loved, friends and fishing. He be greatly missed.
He is survived by four sisters, Helen Blunt (Enoch), Beatrice Williams (Clarence), Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth (Ronald) and Karen Stokes-Neil (Desmond); brother, Lavell Simmons (Christine); sister-in-law, Joyce Heard-Jackson; his pet, 'Chubby.'
He was preceded in death by parents, Rupert and Rosa Lee Jackson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020, 9am-6pm and Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020, 5pm both at Browns Memorial Funeral Home, 706 S.W. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
