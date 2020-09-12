1/
LEROYAL JEREL JACOBS
1975 - 2020
JACOBS,
LEROYAL JEREL, 45
Leroyal was born on Friday, April 25, 1975 to Leroy Jacobs and Lettie Hendrix in Ocala, Florida. He was educated in the public schools of Marion County, graduating with the Class of 1993 of Forest High School.
Leroyal was a member of Greater New Hope, Inc. of Tabernacle of Praise International Church. He was employed for 14 years with Cardinal Glass, LG.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Allison Griffin Jacobs; his children, Arshay 'Shay' Griffin, Janetta 'Netta' Jacobs, Caleb Jacobs, Kelvin 'KJ' Jacobs, Stephen Jacobs and Evelyn 'Evie' Jacobs; father, Leroy Jacobs; mother, Lettie (Bertram) Reeves; mother in law, Josephine Griffin-Medlock; grandmother, Beatrice Mack; one sister, Tonjia James; four brother in laws; one sister in law; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475 A Celebration of Life for Mr. Leroyal Jacobs will be at Greater New Hope Inc. of Tabernacle of Praise International Church, 484 Emerald Rd, Ocala, Florida 34472, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Inc. of Tabernacle of Praise International Church
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
