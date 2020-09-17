Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES,

NORMA JEAN ELIZABETH

Ocala - Norma Jean Elizabeth James, 77, passed away September 10, 2020.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. James will be a private gathering. Apostle Lillie Tuggerson will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store