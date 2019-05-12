|
JAQUES,
ROY JEROME (JERRY)
Roy Jerome (Jerry) Jaques, 82, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala. Jerry was a native of Dayton, Ohio and has lived in the Ocala area for 22 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Jerry was a Sales Manager at Bendix Sheffield for 38 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Pauline (Fletcher) Jaques.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie of Ocala; son, David (Pamela) Jaques of Dunn, NC; daughters, Theresa Young of Ocala, FL, Monica (Randy) Lawler of Peoria, AZ and Christina (Andrew) Anderson of Dayton, OH; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; brother, Ron (Jean) Jaques of Rigby, ID; and sister, Carol (Jim) Patterson of Springfield, OH.
A funeral service will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to My Brothers Keeper, c/o Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 12 to May 13, 2019