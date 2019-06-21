|
JEFFERS,
FRANCINE TRAMMELL
Francine Trammell Jeffers, 91, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on June 17, 2019. Born on September 29, 1927 in Jelicho, TN, she was a daughter of the late James R. and Maud Smith Trammell. She was a food service manager with Ford Motor Company and Avon and Avon in Ohio, and a member of the American legion Al Krietmeyer Post #284 Ladies Auxiliary in Ocala, FL.
She is survived by a son, Jimmie Jeffers of Falmouth, KY; two granddaughters, Brandy Seedle and Cherie Sullivan, both of Falmouth; a great granddaughter, Callie Seedle; and a brother, Floyd Trammell of Ormond Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by six siblings, Paul Trammell, Liam Thacker, Tom Trammell, Robert Trammell, Joe Trammell, and Frank Trammell.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion: Al Krietmeyer Post #284: PO Box 1150, Belleview, FL 34420
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 21 to June 22, 2019