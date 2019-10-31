Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON,
PETER, JR
Reddick - Johnson, Peter, Jr. 68, passed away on October 25, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Johnson will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2pm at Debose Chapel United Methodist Church, 14401 NW 27th Avenue, Reddick, Florida. Reverend Earl Powell, Pastor. Pastor Florine Bradley will be conducting the words ofcomfort. Viewing will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Debose Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday at 1:30pm to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -