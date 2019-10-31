|
|
JOHNSON,
PETER, JR
Reddick - Johnson, Peter, Jr. 68, passed away on October 25, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Johnson will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2pm at Debose Chapel United Methodist Church, 14401 NW 27th Avenue, Reddick, Florida. Reverend Earl Powell, Pastor. Pastor Florine Bradley will be conducting the words ofcomfort. Viewing will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Debose Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday at 1:30pm to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019