JOHNSON,
GERALDINE ANNETTE
Geraldine A. 'Grapes' Johnson, 64, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020. She was born in Ocala, FL, on December 5, 1955 to Cleophus and Carolyn (Pullings) Johnson. She grew up in Blitchton and Ocala, and graduated from Vanguard High in 1973. She worked for the telephone company for 40 years. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, and reading.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Taushia Fields, Darius (Leah) and India; mother, Carolyn; siblings, Rosalind (Wagner) Shell, Sr., Merceda Williams, Darell, Sr., Cleophus (Karma), Ret. MSgt. Barney (Sharita), Doyle (Della), Felix (Angelina), Tamara and Adrian Johnson; five grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, and one great-niece.
Homegoing services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m., Greater Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation (12-5p.m.) and Wake (6-7p.m.) will be on Friday, January 17, at Sellers Funeral Home in Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020