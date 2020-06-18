JOHNSON,
GENEATHA 'JENNY' TERRY
Geneatha 'Jenny' Terry Johnson, 74, passed away on June 7, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Dimitrius O. Johnson and Nazarian O. Johnson; daughter, Miyoshi U. Johnson; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Earl Terry and Alvin Terry; sister, Annie Bell Lane; and a host of other relatives and, sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Johnson will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at Village View Community Church located at 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid 19 a mask must be worn to attend this service, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.