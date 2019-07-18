Home

STEPHEN MICHAEL,
Stephen Michael Johnston 63 of Ocala went to be with his Lord on July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Annie Frances (Morris) Johnston.
Steve was born December 30, 1955 in West Point, MS.
He is Survived by his beloved wife, Dortha of 33 years; his son, Jay (Ashely) Johnston; brother, Joe (Vivian) Johnston, nephew, John 'Chris' Johnston and special friends, Sharyn Johnston and John Benson.
Steve was an avid Gator fan! He loved outdoor adventures like kayaking, skiing, camping and traveling with his family. He was a perfectionist in his work in the building industry. Although Steve was never a vet, he devoted hours researching and finding deceased Vietnam veterans' photos and biographical information for our local vets and for the Wall of Faces Project at the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, DC. He volunteered countless hours to making and displaying flags of our local fallen heroes. He loved his friends at the Veteran's Park.
Steve's greatest love was his family and friends.
A memorial Service for Steve will take place at Marion County Veterans Park on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 18 to July 19, 2019
