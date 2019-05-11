|
|
KERRIGAN,
BARBARA ELEANORA
Ocala - Barbara Eleanora Kerrigan, age 95, passed away May 8, 2019. Born in Pierson, FL, on December 21, 1923, to Daniel Rex and Catherine Hagstrom Fisher, Barbara moved to Ocala with her husband and children in 1967 and worked many years as a bookkeeper for C.L. Dinkins. During her time in Ocala, Barbara was active in the Catholic communities of Blessed Trinity and Our Lady of the Springs and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a longtime volunteer with Brother's Keeper and at the Appleton Museum.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband George Kerrigan.
She is survived by her six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, where a Funeral Mass will take place the following day, Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Fr. Michael Farrell and Fr. Francis X.J. Smith will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Barbara will be laid to rest alongside George in the Pierson Methodist Cemetery, Pierson, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 11 to May 12, 2019