Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
KIEKLAK, SR.,
BERNARD JOSEPH
Bernard Joseph Kieklak, Sr., 84, of Ocala passed away with his wife at his side on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala. Bernie was a native of Erie, PA and moved to Florida in 1990. He was a veteran of the US Army. Bernie was retired after 30 years with Kaiser Aluminum in Erie, PA.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanore Kieklak of Ocala, FL; his son, Gerald Kieklak of Gainesville, FL; his brother, Norb (Mary Gail) Kieklak of NC; sister, Eleanor Cieslak of Orlando, FL; step-daughter, Mary C. Galvin of Erie, PA; God daughter, Charlene Phegley; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 beginning at 12:00PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL beginning at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
