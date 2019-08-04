|
|
KIEKLAK, SR.,
BERNARD JOSEPH
Bernard Joseph Kieklak, Sr., 84, of Ocala passed away with his wife at his side on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala. Bernie was a native of Erie, PA and moved to Florida in 1990. He was a veteran of the US Army. Bernie was retired after 30 years with Kaiser Aluminum in Erie, PA.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanore Kieklak of Ocala, FL; his son, Gerald Kieklak of Gainesville, FL; his brother, Norb (Mary Gail) Kieklak of NC; sister, Eleanor Cieslak of Orlando, FL; step-daughter, Mary C. Galvin of Erie, PA; God daughter, Charlene Phegley; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 beginning at 12:00PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL beginning at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019