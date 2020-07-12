1/
Freederick Kluge
KLUGE,
FREDERICK 'FRITZ'
Ocala - Freederick Kluge, 78, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born August 31, 1941, in Schenectady, New York, to the late Merton and Barbara Kluge. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He owned and operated a contracting business in Ocala for over 35 years. He loved his family and spending time with them all he could. He loved Nascar always said that if football had a motor he would have watched it.
He is survived by his loving wife, Luci Kluge; son, Doug Kluge (Tanya); daughter, Laura Diggs; step-children, David Gommer, Robert Gommer, Lisa Darnell (Bobby), Holly Studivant (Harold); brother, Karl Kluge; 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. He will be laid to rest at a later date in Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
