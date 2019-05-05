|
KNAPP,
DIANE HELEN
Knapp, Diane Helen 79, a 20 year resident of Ocala passed away April 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born March 8, 1940 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in Education in 1965, and taught first grade for 33 years. She retired in 1998 and moved to Ocala, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, of 52+ years Peter T. Knapp, and a sister, Mary Beth
Benoit & husband, Craig; a brother, David Swart & wife, Edna; and their sons, Brian & Christopher.
She is predeceased by a brother, Judson P. Swart (Bucky) and her parents, Judson P. Swart and Vyla V. Swart.
Also surviving her are Bucky's wife, Marti Swart; and their son, Stephan and daughter Lisa; and their spouses and children.
Since moving to Florida she has sung in her church choir, played bells in the Bell Choir, and has enjoyed Cross Stitching all her life.
A memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday
May 10th at Ocala West United Methodist Church at 9330 SW 105th St., Ocala, Florida 34481. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, or the Music Department at Ocala West United Methodist Church. Arrangements made by Hiers Baxley Funeral Services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019