Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
JOSEPH CHRISTIAN LACKER

JOSEPH CHRISTIAN LACKER Obituary
LACKER,
JOSEPH CHRISTIAN
Joseph Christian Lacker, 90, of Ocala passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Joe was a native of New York City, NY. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1972. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Cummington, MA until 1989. He moved to Ocala in 2000.
He is survived by his children, Joseph and Dee Lacker, Margaret Rose and William Grady, Michael and Stephaine Lacker; and step-daughters, Tiesa and Lisa Graf; as well as his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary Carney Ross; and his wife of 27 years, Carole A. Lacker; brother, Robert Lacker; and his parents, Nathan and Ida Lacker.
He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren who brought him such joy.
A visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
