LAGANO,
ALBERT J. 'WIMPY', 86
Albert passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in
Fruitland Park, FL.
He was born on January 24, 1933, in Gainesville, FL to Albert and Mary Lagano. He grew up in Cross city, New Smyrna Beach, and graduated from Gulf High School, New Port Richey in 1950. He attended The University of Florida on a football and baseball scholarship. He was the shortstop on the 1952 SEC Championship team. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954 and played for the 'Islanders'. In 1956 he graduated with a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Florida. He then moved to St. Petersburg, FL to work for Rexall Drugs.
He married Bonnie Dunlop in 1957 and they raised five children in Largo, FL where he owned Bayshore Drugs for 30 years in Belleair Bluffs.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie; his children, Albert and (Theresa) Lagano of Largo, Mary Lynn and (Joe) Lamoureux of Fruitland Park, Joseph and (Laura) Lagano of Ocala, FL; Paul and (Jinda) Lagano of Orlando. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Margaret Jean Lagano.
A funeral Mass will be held at 3pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019, Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th St., Ocala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019