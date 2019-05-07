|
LAZARICK,
SHIRLEY PHOENIX
Shirley Phoenix Lazarick, age 86, of Ocala passed away on May 3, 2019. She was born July 29, 1932 in Schenectady, New York to Eugene Phoenix and Harriet Montgomery Phoenix.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stuart Jones; first husband, John F. Jones; second husband, Thomas E. Lazarick; and a sister, Patricia Biette.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Bennett (Alan), Theresa Westover (Rick); sisters, Ruth Savoie (Raymond), Donna Wieland; grandchildren, Kristen (Jan) Dormsjo, Corwin (Anna) Bennett, Megan Bennett, Austin Stemp; great grandchildren, Benjamin and Matthew.
She was a nursing instructor at the Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing in Irondequoit, New York. She enjoyed doing community service, volunteering at hospitals, golfing and bowling.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 7 to May 8, 2019