LOVE, JR.,
EDWARD 'JIMMY' J.
Edward 'Jimmy' J. Love, Jr. of Dunnellon went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was deeply loved and cherished by his wife of 40 years, Debbra Reid Love of Dunnellon; daughters Lyndsey Troemel (Jason) and Cortney Love, both of Asheville, NC; son, Reid Love (Hannah) of Gainesville, FL; granddaughter, Alice Troemel; sister, Amy Roland; brothers, Robert Love (Jo) and Randall Love (Terri); sister-in-law, Julie Reid; and mother-in-law, Eugenia Reid, all of Dunnellon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward 'Ned' J. Love and Ella Jane Love; father-in-law, James H. Reid; and brother-in-law, Lawton Roland.
Jimmy was born on August 17, 1954 in Washington, DC but was raised in Dunnellon since he was a baby. He was the owner-operator of the Dinner Bell Restaurant and Motel. Jimmy was a giver to the community and was always there to help wherever he could. He was a lover of sports and an avid Gator, Dunnellon Tiger, and ECU Pirate fan. Jimmy's world revolved around his family. He loved them deeply and was fiercely proud of all their accomplishments. Aside from having his own family, he was a father figure and role model to many. He was a humble man with the biggest, most loving heart and will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Dunnellon 21501 W HWY 40 Dunnellon, FL. In lieu of flowers, please help us honor Jimmy by making donations to Hospice of Marion County PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, (352) 489-2429.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E11110&id=26
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020