1/1
MARSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSH,
VINSON ANTONIYO
Vinson Antoniyo Marsh, 57, of Ocala FL, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born in Ocala, FL to the late Charles and Bettye Marsh.
Seargent Vinson, Chemical Specialist, US Army is survived by his two daughters, Celia Marsh and Tiffany (Jedrek) Turner; and one son, Tyrone Marsh; his sisters, Latanga Marsh, Donna Thorpe, Rena McNeil, Laquita Bryant (Darrin) and Regina Simpson, Chandra Marsh (deceased); his brothers, Gregory Simpson and Micheal Charles Simpson all reside in Ocala, FL. He also has five grandchildren and a loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The celebration of Vinson will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at: 5907 N.W. 57th Ave., Ocala, FL 34482. Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix Snow, Licensed Funeral Director, directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved