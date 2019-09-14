|
|
MAYHEW,
SALLY PATRICIA JENSEN
Ocala - Sally Patricia Jensen Mayhew, 83, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1936 in Fresno, California to Air Force Brigadier General James Clifford and Ollie Maye Jensen. Being a member of a military family, she lived in several places including; Riverside, CA, Albuquerque, NM, West Palm Beach, FL, Bangor, ME, China, Japan, Norfolk, Va., Miami, FL, and finally in Washington, D.C./Suitland, MD where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband. She graduated from Suitland High School in 1954. In 1958, she moved to Gainesville, FL and finally settled in Ocala in 1960.
She was a loving wife and mother. When working outside of the home, she was the bookkeeper for the family businesses Mayhew Pest Control, Inc. and the Hungry Bear Restaurant. Sally enjoyed being creative through her drawing, painting, and gardening. She loved singing in the church choir and playing hand bells at the First United Methodist Church, Ocala. She also worshipped at Life Tabernacle Church, Ocala. She was a long-time member of the Florida Aldersgate Walk to Emmaus community.
She also shared her other musical talents with others by her playing of the piano, guitar, violin, and banjo. She loved to bowl and travel. Some of her favorite travel adventures included an Alaskan cruise, a tour of Europe, as well as, the Holy Land. Sally loved to volunteer and spent 25+ years as a volunteer at the Ocala Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lawrence A. Mayhew; daughter, Terri Mayhew Adams (Todd); son, Lawrence C. Mayhew (Jenny); sisters, Jo-Ann Gardner of Harrisburg, PA and Sandra Ross of White House, TN; brother, Jon Chris Jensen of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren William Lawrence Adams (Brittany) and Christopher Paul Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019