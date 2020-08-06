1/
MCDONALD
MCDONALD,
CAREY EUGENE
Carey Eugene McDonald passed away peacefully in his sleep at The Windsor of Ocala on July 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Carey had resided there since January of 2014 and left all the staff and fellow residents missing 'Coach.' He will undoubtedly be remembered by thousands of friends, former players and students, coaches and family around Ocala, the State of Florida and across the country. Carey's outgoing, positive personality, uncompromising moral and competitive values impacted all he touched in immeasurable ways.
The family will be having a viewing at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The family is observing social distancing during this time with limited numbers allowed at one time. The guest book will be available all during the viewing with no social restrictions at the funeral home. The family is going to have a funeral service on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist of Ocala. The church is observing the CDC guidelines for the service and has limited seating capped at 10 for the family. The service will be streamed live at this link:https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/366244431 . The Navy will present honors to the family at the church during the service. The burial will take place directly following the service at Highland Memorial Park. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in the memory of Carey McDonald. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Carey's Life is anticipated locally for all who loved him to attend in the future. Thanks Coach! Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
