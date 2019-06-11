|
MICHEL,
CHARLES WM 'CHUCK'
Charles Wm 'Chuck' Michel, 95, of Belleview, FL passed away on Saturday, June 72019 at his home with his family by his side. Chuck was born in East Syracuse, NY and moved to this area in 1980. He was a WWII Army veteran and a retired welder. Chuck was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Chapter #85, and the VFW Post 8084 of Belleview and Knights of Columbus Sacred Hearts Council 8012.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet, of 54 years; daughter, Gaye Anne Alexander.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Sally Michel; three sons, Michael and his wife, Brenda, Daniel and wife, Pamela, Danny. Blessed with 35 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous Great-great grandchildren.
The family will be having calling hours at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral, 5946 SE Robinson RD. Belleview on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Chuck's celebration of life service will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home, Military honors will be presented at the cemetery at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Belleview, FL. 352-245-2424
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 11 to June 12, 2019