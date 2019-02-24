|
MOCKERMAN,
NEDRA I. (CONWAY)
Nedra I. (Conway) Mockerman, 90, of Ocala, Florida passed from this life on February 18, 2019. Born on July 4, 1928 in Fairhope, Ohio, the daughter of William Norris and Jessie Mildred (Brown) Conway; she is preceded in death by her husband, James Francis Mockerman; as well as sister, Evelyn (Conway) Hoffman; and brother, William Glen Conway.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Mockerman) Carrier and husband, William Roy, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina; son, Randall James Mockerman of Wilkesboro, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn (Mockerman) Rich and husband, Steven, of Ocala, Florida, Brittany Jo (Mockerman) Twiss and husband, Christopher, Benjamin James Mockerman and wife, Emily; and seven great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kyle, Irelyn, Tyler, Wyatt, Koston and Kynlee. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, and one great- great grandnephew.
Nedra and James moved from Ohio to Ft. Lauderdale Florida in 1954, then to Ocala, Florida in 1980. Beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and mentor to many; her love and legacy live on in all those her life has touched.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida, Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a reception (Teddy Bear Picnic) for family and friends at Brewster Hall, Marion Technical College 1014 S.W. 7th Road Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019