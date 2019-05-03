|
MONTGOMERY,
GERALD W. 'JERRY'
Gerald W. 'Jerry' Montgomery, 78, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jerry was born in Steubenville, OH to Gerald and Eleanor Montgomery. He moved to Ocala in 1985 from Illinois. He was a well-known and respected businessman in the Horticulture industry his entire career. He was a lifelong member and supporter of OFA - Ohio Florist Association, now known as the The Association of Horticulture Professionals and was well published in the industry magazines. Jerry loved to travel, enjoyed fine dining, and pursued his golf game when time permitted. His sense of humor was notorious and a gift to all who knew him. In recent years, exercising and meeting his buddies at the Ranch became important to Jerry along with their weekly movie outings.
A devoted husband for 48 years, Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; a multitude of friends; and his beloved dogs, Hollie and Mickey.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:30pm, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Marion County or a Horticulture Agency of your choice to include OFA in Columbus, Ohio.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 3 to May 4, 2019