NEWHOUSE,
CHARLES R. 'RAY'
Ray passed away at Hospice's Estelle House on January 9, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on September 10, 1942. His family moved to Ocala and joined the First Presbyterian Church and Ray remained a member the rest of his life. After graduating from Ocala High School he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hector in San Diego, California. He saw much of the world while in his country's service and felt no need to leave Ocala after his discharge.
He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle. His neighbors knew him as a caring, compassionate person who was always ready to help. Ray was supportive of the Disabled Veterans of America.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Gertrude and Russell Newhouse; and his nephew, Scott A. Madden.
He leaves a sister, Patricia 'Pat' Bishop; a great niece, Jessica Madden; and her son, Colton.
A brief memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12:15, at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 S.E. 3rd Street, in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Inc., P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860 or First Presbyterian Church of Ocala, 511 S.E. 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020