NUSSEL, JR.,

ARTHUR HENRY

Arthur Henry Nussel, Jr. went to be with Jesus, August 12, 2020 at his home in Morriston, FL surrounded by his wife, son, and loving family. He was 63 years of age. Born December 13, 1956 in Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base, San Diego County, California to Arthur H. Nussel and Barbara Adams.

Art dearly loved church, family, cows, farm life and logging. He was a very selfless man always thinking of others. A true gentleman with a heart of gold. Art was happiest on the farm enjoying the simple things in life, a place he groomed and was proud to call home. He lived there with his wife Evelyn for 34 years and raised their son, Art.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife, Evelyn Hale Nussel; and son, Art Nussel III; his father, Art Nussel, Sr.; stepmother, Sarah; his mother, Barbara; his mother-n-love, Marjorie Hale; brothers, Richard and Marc; sisters, Judy Marino and Sherilyn Smith; half-sister, Lou-Ann Ruthvan; half-brother, Jacob Nussel; and many nephews and nieces.

Educated at Williston High School and graduating in 1975, he was a member of the FFA. He played football his senior year, baseball throughout high school and attended Central Florida Community College on a baseball scholarship. Art's first job was in El Toro, California delivering the Santa Ana register as a paper boy. In August of 1971, Art along with his brothers and sisters moved to Williston, Florida. Art worked for Bullock and Huber farms which is where he developed his love for cattle and farming. He also worked for Mr. McLendon 'Mac' at Williston Welding, then went on to work for Drill Tech in Williston and Alachua Plants. He married Evelyn in 1986 and began working for her father Freddie Hale in the logging woods in which he later evolved into A&H Logging. It was then when he began growing the logging business into what it is today. Cows were his passion and what started out as a hobby turned into a business a few years later by utilizing the family farm to make his mark in the cattle industry.

Art was a longtime member of the Florida Cattleman's Association where he served as a state director, former president of Levy County Cattleman's Association and board member. He was a Florida Forestry Master Logger. Art was one of the first and largest Wagyu producers in the state of Florida. He was a lifelong supporter of the FFA, 4-H and the Suwannee River Fair Association where he showed market steers as a youngster, he continued supporting the local youth later in life by purchasing numerous project show animals. Log A Load for kids was a passion of Art's, he contributed funds to help improve children's health during treatments. Art was a devoted and faithful child of God, he attended Sunday School at Cornerstone Assembly of God and Church at Williston Church of God.

He will always be lovingly remembered as a man both strong and good who gave his very best for others, a man who made a difference in so many lives, a man who stepped up for a child without a father and a woman without an husband. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, unkie and biggie. He will never be forgotten for his teasing nicknames, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile and his willingness to help others.

The family wishes to thank Haven Hospice for its thoughtful service and Vickie Sullivan for her unwavering tender care. Friends are invited to a Graveside Service, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 5:00PM. 2391 S.E. 168th Avenue, Morriston, Florida at 'Our Family Cemetery' followed by supper at the pond.

In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider supporting: The Florida Cattleman's Foundation a 501C3. Donations may be sent to PO Box 421929, Kissimmee, Fl. 34742 'In Memory of Art Nussel' in the memo line.

Art was a blessing to those that knew him and was dearly loved by so many, he is someone worth missing....

Happy Trails to Our Cowboy!

Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store