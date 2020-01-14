|
O'BERRY,
CHARLES 'ERNIE'
Charles 'Ernie' O'Berry, 74, of Citra, FL, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Ernie was born in Ocala and was a lifelong resident of Marion County. He was a US Navy veteran and retired from Marion County Facilities Management. Ernie enjoyed using his ham radio and talking to people around the world, he would stay home and patch military families together so they could talk to each other during the holidays, but most of all riding on his tractor and doing work for others on his tractor.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, C.F. O'Berry and Margaret Reaves O'Berry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Louise O'Berry of Citra, FL; sister, Jean Fischer (RJ) of Apopka, FL; aunt, Shirley Reaves of McAlpin, FL; and numerus nieces and nephews and a host of cousin and friends.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the family will be celebrating Ernie's life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Cemetery at 12:00pm with military honors. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020