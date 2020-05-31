PARK, SR.

JAMES ROY (POPPY)

Mr. James Roy Park, Sr. (Poppy), of Ft. McCoy/Bay Lake, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the age of 90.

Jimmy was born on October 20, 1929 in Sanford, Florida. He became a life-long resident of Marion County, Florida. On July 30, 1954, he married Mary Lee Goff Coon and would have celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Jimmy had many endeavors that he was very passionate about including serving in 1962 as the Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge No.95 in Belleview, Florida. Jimmy's family was among the first chartered members of Druid Hills United Methodist Church in Ocala, Florida, where he served on the Board of Trustee's, Finance Committee, and Usher. Alongside his wife, they served as Directors of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), and Director of the Easter Tableau. He was the Scout Master for the Druid Hills United Methodist Troop 112 where he had many scouts that achieved the ranks of Eagle and Life. He was a longtime Booster of the University of Florida Gator Football, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and he retired after 38 years from the City of Ocala. Jimmy was an outdoors enthusiast for camping, fishing, hunting, and always treated God's handiwork with great respect. His passion was spent practicing the art of wood working at the master's level. Last but not least, Jimmy loved to work alongside his wife cooking her famous chicken and dumplings for church functions as well as for restaurants, but most importantly for his family which included many nephews and nieces. Jimmy was first and foremost a Godly man, husband, father, and well-loved grandfather (Poppy).

Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Sue Ellen Smith, Ft. McCoy, Florida, and Margie Lee Burr (Denny), Pensacola, Florida. He is also survived by three sons Edwin H. Coon (Elizabeth) Tallahassee, Florida, Dr. Pete Coon (Vicki) Cayman Islands, James Roy Park, Jr. (Connie) Newberry, Florida, and sister Linda Donahue (Harold), Ocala, Florida. Poppy as known by his 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces will miss his kind heart and joking personality.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee Park (Nanny), father and mother Floyd and Ruth Park, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Joyce Park, and sister and brother-in-law Faye and James Pippin.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home. Countryside Funeral Home, located in Anthony, Florida will oversee all arrangements. In lieu of flowers make contributions to the Estelle's House, Hospice of Ocala located at 2897 S.E. 62nd St, Ocala, Florida 34480.



