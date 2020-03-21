|
PENFOLD,
JEREMIAH 'JERRY' C
Jeremiah 'Jerry' C Penfold, 84, died on March 12, 2020 at the Estelle House in Ocala, Florida.
He was born on May 4, 1935 in NYC to Calvert and Lenore Murphy Penfold.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his wife Dianne Penfold, son Sean Penfold and spouse Linda, granddaughter, Monica Ingram and spouse John, great grandsons, Corbin and Liam, god-daughter/niece, Stephanie Kenady and her family, along with many extended family members.
He served in the Army Rangers and Green Berets for 22 years including during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the military he then worked for the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Jerry enjoyed life and rarely sat still, unless he was working on his tan or watching an old war movie. He told the best stories and jokes, loved to be outside in the sun doing yard work and coaching the youth soccer team. He did some refereeing for soccer games, youth football games, and the adult lacrosse games. He also taught classes at the State prison in Lowell, Florida.
Jerry will be greatly missed, but will always be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020