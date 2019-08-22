Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for PERRYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PERRYMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PERRYMAN Obituary
PERRYMAN,
MARY FRANCES
Ocala - Mary Frances Perryman, 87, passed away August 17, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Perryman will be on August 24, 2019, 1pm at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2251 N.W. 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida,. Reverend Dr. TL Brooks, Pastor. Reverend George Grimsley will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Myhand residence (442 S.W. 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida) at 12:15pm on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now