|
|
PERRYMAN,
MARY FRANCES
Ocala - Mary Frances Perryman, 87, passed away August 17, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Perryman will be on August 24, 2019, 1pm at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2251 N.W. 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida,. Reverend Dr. TL Brooks, Pastor. Reverend George Grimsley will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Myhand residence (442 S.W. 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida) at 12:15pm on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019