PERRYMAN,
DARLENE MILLS
Grand Island - Darlene Mills Perryman, 71, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. She was born on February 4, 1949, in Summerfield, Florida to Thornton Mills and Angie Marie Proctor Mills. She served as a nurse practitioner and caregiver throughout her long career.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John Michael Perryman; sons, Casey and Matthew Perryman; sisters, Emma Young, Gertrude McCornick and Sonya Carroll; and four grandchildren.
Details on her memorial service are on hold due to current events. A notice will be sent at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020