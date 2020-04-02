Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PERRYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PERRYMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PERRYMAN Obituary
PERRYMAN,
DARLENE MILLS
Grand Island - Darlene Mills Perryman, 71, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. She was born on February 4, 1949, in Summerfield, Florida to Thornton Mills and Angie Marie Proctor Mills. She served as a nurse practitioner and caregiver throughout her long career.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John Michael Perryman; sons, Casey and Matthew Perryman; sisters, Emma Young, Gertrude McCornick and Sonya Carroll; and four grandchildren.
Details on her memorial service are on hold due to current events. A notice will be sent at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -