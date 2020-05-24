PRINCE, SR.,

RODGER DALE

Ocala - Rodger Dale Prince, Sr., 70, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel O. and Helen F. Prince; as well as his twin sister, Linda Gale (Prince) Smith. Rodger was born on March 2, 1950 in Harriman, TN. He was raised in the Anthony, FL area and attended North Marion High School. Rodger was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the 198th Infantry, 1st and 14th Artillery of the Americal Division United States Army from February 1968 until February 1970. Shortly after he returned home, he went to work in the oil fields of Oklahoma as a foreman. Several years later Rodger returned to Tennessee as a truck driver and finally back to the Ocala area as a carpenter. During his years as a carpenter he was known to take people under his wing and offer a guiding hand. He enjoyed all things outdoors such as fishing, boating, hunting as well as family gatherings. Rodger was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather who spent his lifetime supporting those who needed him most.

He is survived by his son, Rodger Prince, Jr.; granddaughter, Emily Prince; daughter, Patti Jo (Prince) Ginn; son-in-law, John T. Ginn; grandson Mason J. Ginn; granddaughter, Loretta G. Ginn; sisters, Lois M. (Prince) Lewis, M. Louise (Prince) Yow; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Country Side Funeral Home in Anthony, FL at 11:00 am Saturday May 30, 2020. The graveside service will take place on Saturday June 13, 2020, 11:00 am, at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman Tennessee.



