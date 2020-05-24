PRINCE Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRINCE, SR.,
RODGER DALE
Ocala - Rodger Dale Prince, Sr., 70, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel O. and Helen F. Prince; as well as his twin sister, Linda Gale (Prince) Smith. Rodger was born on March 2, 1950 in Harriman, TN. He was raised in the Anthony, FL area and attended North Marion High School. Rodger was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the 198th Infantry, 1st and 14th Artillery of the Americal Division United States Army from February 1968 until February 1970. Shortly after he returned home, he went to work in the oil fields of Oklahoma as a foreman. Several years later Rodger returned to Tennessee as a truck driver and finally back to the Ocala area as a carpenter. During his years as a carpenter he was known to take people under his wing and offer a guiding hand. He enjoyed all things outdoors such as fishing, boating, hunting as well as family gatherings. Rodger was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather who spent his lifetime supporting those who needed him most.
He is survived by his son, Rodger Prince, Jr.; granddaughter, Emily Prince; daughter, Patti Jo (Prince) Ginn; son-in-law, John T. Ginn; grandson Mason J. Ginn; granddaughter, Loretta G. Ginn; sisters, Lois M. (Prince) Lewis, M. Louise (Prince) Yow; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Country Side Funeral Home in Anthony, FL at 11:00 am Saturday May 30, 2020. The graveside service will take place on Saturday June 13, 2020, 11:00 am, at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman Tennessee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved